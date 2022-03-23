Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to report $169.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the highest is $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $729.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $774.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $810.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

EVRI stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everi by 53.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

