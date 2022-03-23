Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.67 Million

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to post $121.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $124.67 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $556.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.