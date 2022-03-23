ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $653.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $652,393.78 and approximately $653.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00416804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00107904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006411 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

