Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $780,014.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00.

ZM stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.81. 3,436,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,304. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Argus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.