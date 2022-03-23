ZPER (ZPR) Trading 55.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $46,502.95 and approximately $97.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00302306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.13 or 0.01258488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.