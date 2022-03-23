Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.80 Million

Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report $271.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.31.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.99.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $8,330,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

