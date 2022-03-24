-$0.01 EPS Expected for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Tower Hill Mines.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $208.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.50.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.