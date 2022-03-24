101,680 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,350,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sun Communities by 196.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 369.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.69. 712,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,910. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $192.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

