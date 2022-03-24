104,992 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

