14,281 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.64 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.85. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

