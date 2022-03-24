147,753 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MDT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,444. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
