165,580 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,153,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,274 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,972. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.