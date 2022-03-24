1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Reaches $748,344.97

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $748,344.97 and approximately $5,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 67.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,641,858 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

