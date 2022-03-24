$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will post $20.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the lowest is $16.79 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

