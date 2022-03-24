229,037 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 597.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. 2,768,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.