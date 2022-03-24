24,340 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.39. 336,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $515.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.