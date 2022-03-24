333,400 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HIW traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 449,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

