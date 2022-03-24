462,836 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,480,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 232,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 969,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

