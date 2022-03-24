50,901 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,859,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.93. 1,369,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

