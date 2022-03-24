52,525 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 16.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,546. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

