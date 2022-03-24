$530.40 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will announce $530.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.76 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.20 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

