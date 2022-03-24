98,974 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 551,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.