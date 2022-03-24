99,224 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.54. 885,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

