Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.36

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $21.79. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 349,902 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

