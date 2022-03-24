Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.74

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.74 and traded as high as C$19.60. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 4,890 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.74. The company has a market cap of C$325.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

