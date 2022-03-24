Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $321,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.29. 1,429,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

