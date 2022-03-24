Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.54

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.54 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.42). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 2,674 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £137.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.54.

In other news, insider Mark Fautley bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.50 ($13,095.71).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

