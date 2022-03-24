Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 0.8%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.99. 171,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 23,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

