Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Acquires 26,366 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $256.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

