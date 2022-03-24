Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

