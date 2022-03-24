Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $15.02 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

HAS opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.