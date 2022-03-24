Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,822 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Kroger stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.