Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.