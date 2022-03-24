Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.82. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

