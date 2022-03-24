Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Invests $17.05 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.14 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

