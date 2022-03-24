Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.42 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

