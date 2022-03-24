Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

