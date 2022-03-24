Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Denbury worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Denbury by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after buying an additional 240,809 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Denbury by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 915,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after buying an additional 265,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Denbury by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denbury by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

