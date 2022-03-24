Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

