Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 62,513 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,901 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 62,513 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Perficient worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 377.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,320 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

