Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 752 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $554.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $336.83 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

