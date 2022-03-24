Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053 over the last quarter.

Roblox stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

