Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.68

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.68 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.70). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 9 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

