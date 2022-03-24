AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Up 17.8%

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 5,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$93.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

