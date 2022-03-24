Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.35 Million

Brokerages expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to post sales of $94.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Afya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.93 million and the highest is $94.76 million. Afya posted sales of $64.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Afya will report full year sales of $318.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.02 million to $319.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $411.33 million, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $411.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Afya.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AFYA opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Afya has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

