ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

