Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $53,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.41. 1,346,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.