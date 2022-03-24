Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.49

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.49 and traded as high as C$47.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$46.77, with a volume of 274,714 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
