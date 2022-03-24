alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.15 ($14.45) and last traded at €13.02 ($14.31). Approximately 64,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.96 ($14.24).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($19.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.48.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

