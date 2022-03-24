Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.